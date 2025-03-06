Alisson Mary EarpsGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'What a player' - Mary Earps left in awe of Alisson's Liverpool masterclass at PSG as Lionesses goalkeeper soaks up Champions League atmosphere in Paris

M. EarpsLiverpoolA. BeckerChampions LeagueParis Saint-Germain vs LiverpoolParis Saint-Germain

Lionesses star Mary Earps has paid homage to the Champions League masterclass that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson put on against Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Reds forced to dig in at Parc des Princes
  • Brazilian keeper collected clean sheet
  • Vital contribution to battling 1-0 victory
