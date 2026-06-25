‘Still looks like he did 25 years ago’ - Why appointing 74-year-old Martin O’Neill was the right decision by Celtic as Kenny Miller explains crucial qualities retained at Parkhead

Quizzed on whether he is the best man to guide Celtic forward, with age merely a number at this stage, ex-Hoops striker Miller - speaking in association with BetGoodwin - told GOAL: “The thing with Martin is that he's probably seen it all in the game. He stepped into Celtic in two different spells this season in tough situations, particularly the second one. They won the league and they won the cup. It looked highly unlikely for long spells of that season that it would be Celtic with their hands on the league trophy again.

“The one thing I would say is that there's a squad in there as well that are used to winning. When you've got that, all they needed was a bit of that experience that he's had. I do know within the building now with Shaun Maloney and Mark Fotheringham alongside as his coaches, you've got two really young, hungry, energetic, capable coaches who will do everything that he needs them to do. He can be the manager that he needs to be at that age that you're talking about.

“It doesn't look like he's slowing down! It doesn't look like he's slowing down at all when you see him on the touchline. He still looks like he did 25 years ago! What I would say is that it's really important that he's built that team about him, that everybody can contribute to the cause in the right way and allow him to be the manager that he can be.

“He's definitely got those two coaches alongside him who absolutely love him and would do anything for him. I'm sure that's also something the players have got. There'll be some of these players, Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Kieran Tierney, that have probably grown up seeing his team play football all those years ago. Having those guys in the building is really important - guys that care about the club, guys that came through at the club.”