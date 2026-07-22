‘Because of the Marcus Rashford situation’ - Why Man Utd are being prevented from formalising interest in £70m-rated Everton playmaker Iliman Ndiaye

United’s summer transfer plans have hit a significant complication as they look to bolster their attacking options under the new sporting structure at Old Trafford. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the club holds a genuine admiration for Everton’s Ndiaye, but any potential deal is effectively frozen. The primary reason for this lack of movement is the presence of Rashford, whose status in the squad remains the determining factor for any new arrivals in the wide positions.

Speaking on the current state of affairs, Romano provided clarity on why the Red Devils have not yet made a concrete approach for the Toffees' standout performer. Romano stated: “Another player appreciated by Man Utd is Iliman Ndiaye at Everton. He is another player they like, but they are not progressing because of the Rashford situation.” United’s current hierarchy has reportedly decided that they will not sanction a move for a marquee winger unless Rashford departs, creating a bottleneck in their recruitment strategy as the pre-season begins.







