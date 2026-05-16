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Adhe Makayasa

Marcus Rashford to Real Madrid?! Jose Mourinho 'would love' to land Man Utd outcast in stunning move that would infuriate Barcelona

Transfers
M. Rashford
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Manchester United
Premier League

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on launching a sensational summer transfer raid to sign Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford for Real Madrid. The stunning tactical move would directly hijack arch-rivals Barcelona’s attempts to secure the forward permanently, following a highly successful loan spell for the England international in Catalonia.

  • Mourinho to make sensational Rashford move?

    Rashford has completely revitalised his career since joining Barcelona on loan from United, helping Hansi Flick's side claim both the Supercopa de Espana and the Liga title. However, financial complexities have emerged, with the Catalan giants reluctant to trigger the €30 million (£26.2m) permanent purchase option. This hesitation has allowed incoming Madrid manager Mourinho - who reportedly has an agreement in principle at the Bernabeu - to contemplate an audacious swoop for his former Old Trafford forward.

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    'Would love to do it for two reasons'

    Writing in his Inside Football newsletter, The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney outlined the developing situation and highlighted the tactical advantages Mourinho sees in securing the 28-year-old forward.

    Delaney wrote: “If there is significant change, though, some sources close to the situation say Mourinho may add even more intrigue by going for Marcus Rashford. It was reported by the Independent on Thursday that Barcelona face protracted re-negotiation with Manchester United on the forward.

    "Mourinho has an existing good relationship with Rashford and there is a feeling he would love to do it for two reasons: one to get a good player he knows; two to already cause disruption as well as a few problems for Barcelona.”

  • Rashford voices Catalan commitment

    Rashford has consistently maintained his desire to remain at Camp Nou, having registered an impressive 14 goals and 14 assists this season.

    Reflecting on his tenure, he said: “Oh yeah, for sure. I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour.”

    He later added: “I don’t know. I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. We will see. I came here to win. I want to win as many things as I can. This is one more to add to this. This is a wonderful team, they’re going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special.”

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    Transfer tug-of-war intensifies

    A high-stakes summer transfer window awaits as United hold out for a definitive resolution regarding Rashford's long-term future. Barcelona must urgently navigate protracted re-negotiations to satisfy Flick's wishes, but their delicate financial position leaves them incredibly vulnerable to external market pressure. With Mourinho poised to officially assume control in Madrid, any further delays from the Catalan hierarchy could allow Los Blancos to swoop in and seal a highly controversial deal.