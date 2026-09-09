Why Marcus Rashford isn’t ‘desperate’ for first goal back at Man Utd - with the Red Devils’ prodigal son ignoring outside ‘noise’ at Old Trafford

His last strike for United was recorded on December 1, 2024 when bagging a brace in a 4-0 victory over Everton. By February 2, 2025, Rashford was heading out of the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ after being deemed surplus to requirements by Ruben Amorim.

A stint at Aston Villa followed, with a professional spark of sorts being rekindled in the West Midlands. The summer transfer window then delivered a somewhat surprising switch to Barcelona.

The target was found on 14 occasions for the Catalan giants, with La Liga title glory being savoured alongside Lamine Yamal and Co. Barca did not, however, trigger a purchase option in their agreement. Rashford was forced back to his homeland as a result.

Michael Carrick has been happy to absorb a man that featured at the 2026 World Cup into his plans. Rashford has graced all three of United’s Premier League fixtures this season, but is still waiting on individual cause for celebration.