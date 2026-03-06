Marcus Rashford told 'nobody gives a f*ck' about him at Barcelona - and that's why he's thriving after Man Utd 'hell'

According to Deeney, the transition from being the poster boy of a struggling Manchester United to being just another face in the crowd at Barcelona has been the catalyst for Rashford's resurgence. He believes this change was essential, with the ex-Birmingham striker stating: "Walking away from a club where he was a huge figure, the message at Barcelona will have been stark: 'We don’t give a f*** about Marcus Rashford, we had Lionel Messi here not long ago.' They don’t care what he thinks or what he wears or does - he is there to prove himself worthy of playing for that club."