Is Marco Silva off to Chelsea? Fulham still waiting for answer on new contract after six months amid Blues interest

Fulham are currently in the dark over Silva's long-term future at the club, even though they remain desperate to keep the 48-year-old at the helm. It has been reported that a three-year contract offer has been on the table since November, yet the former Everton boss has been reluctant to put pen to paper while several high-profile opportunities emerge elsewhere.

The situation has left the Cottagers in a difficult position as they plan for the upcoming campaign, BBC Sport reports. While the club's hierarchy maintains a positive relationship with the manager, they have reportedly begun sounding out contingency plans and alternative options should Silva decide that his ambitions lie away from West London after five seasons.