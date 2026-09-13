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AFC Bournemouth v Brentford - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Marco Rose stays upbeat despite Bournemouth setting unwanted Premier League record in Brentford draw

M. Rose
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Premier League

Marco Rose praised his Bournemouth side's fighting spirit despite setting an unwanted Premier League record in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Brentford at the Vitality Stadium. After Marcus Tavernier overturned Kevin Schade's opener, a costly goalkeeping error allowed the Bees to level and extend the Cherries' frustrating wait for a first league win.

  • Cherries held in thriller

    Schade broke the deadlock for the visitors before Justin Kluivert levelled the contest, with Tavernier turning the game around shortly after the interval. However, a costly blunder from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic allowed the German forward to claim his second of the match and force a draw. Substitute Ben Gannon-Doak then saw his stoppage-time strike rattle the woodwork, denying the Cherries a long-awaited first victory of the campaign.

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  • AFC Bournemouth v Brentford - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Rose highlights positive display

    The result leaves Bournemouth 15th in the table and establishes an unwanted Premier League record as the first team to lead in their opening four fixtures without winning any of them.

    Nevertheless, Rose praised his squad's resilience when speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle: "We were behind for the first time this season, we reacted well, and lucky me, we didn't concede a late goal. We had more chances, more possession, we were the best team.

    "Brentford is a tough opponent, they are good for second balls and have quite big guys and ballers as well. I liked how we competed, the way we defended in most situations. I like the way we attacked, our attitude. We were unlucky in a couple of situations, so we just get a point."

  • Andrews demands sharper execution

    A hard-fought point extends the Bees' unbeaten top-flight record against the Cherries to nine matches (W5 D4), matching their four-game unbeaten start from the 2023-24 campaign.

    Bees boss Andrews felt his side fell short of their standards despite hailing his two-goal forward's display: "I thought we could have done better. We did not hit the levels we set for ourselves.

    "We come to a difficult place. They play a very specific way, and it was difficult to deal with at times. Equally, we did not make life easier for ourselves by certain things we were doing. Overall, I think it's a point game.

    "He [Schade] was electric, he really has. The second he has come back in pre-season, the way he has attacked everything. He's in a good rhythm with his game. He looks very free at the moment, so long may that continue."

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  • AFC Bournemouth v Brentford - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    European campaign begins next

    Bournemouth must quickly tighten up defensively ahead of their Europa League opener away to Real Sociedad on Thursday, September 17. The daunting schedule continues three days later when the Cherries return to domestic action to host Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on matchday five. The manager faces a critical test to find a winning formula and snap this winless run amid a congested fixture list.

Carabao Cup
Reading crest
Reading
REA
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Europa League
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU