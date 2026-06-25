Marco Palestra: Why Chelsea have pounced to hijack Inter's move for flying €55m full-back

Born in Buccinasco on the outskirts of Milan in March 2005, Palestra took the first step on his journey to a professional career by joining local club Assago at the age of five.

He was actually picked up by Inter four years later, becoming part of their Accademia Inter youth ranks, but the Nerazzurri only held on to him for a year before Atalanta - who are based in Bergamo, not far from Milan - snapped Palestra up aged 10 after being impressed by his performances, and he has been on their books ever since.

He became a right-back almost by chance; originally a left-sided midfielder, he was shifted to right full-back after impressing there as emergency cover at Under-17 level during the 2021-22 campaign, having also played further forward on the wing. It's been his main position ever since, and that change of role goes some way to explaining his versatility.

Palestra would rise swiftly through the ranks, impressing with the U19s as a 17-year-old in 2022-23 with 10 assists, which earned him a promotion to the newly-formed U23s in Serie C ahead of the 2023-24 season.