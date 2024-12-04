Ipswich Town FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

Marc Guehi speaks out on scrawling 'Jesus loves you' on Rainbow armband as Crystal Palace star insists he was sending a 'message of inclusivity' after avoiding FA punishment

M. GuehiPremier LeagueCrystal Palace

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has defended his 'Jesus loves you' message, written on his Rainbow armband, as one of "love, truth and inclusivity".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guehi avoids FA punishment for message
  • Breaks rules for second-straight match
  • Ipswich's Morsy refuses to wear Rainbow armband
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱