Getty Images Sport
Barcelona plotting Marc-Andre ter Stegen summer sale as Premier League interest intensifies following Ajax resurgence
Regaining form in Amsterdam
Barca are thrilled with how Ter Stegen's loan move to Ajax is unfolding. The initial deal raised some internal doubts due to the minimal salary savings, but the sporting results have been undeniably positive for the Blaugrana's long-term transfer plans.
The primary goal for all parties was finding a project where the German goalkeeper could rediscover his confidence. After enduring several injury-plagued years, Ter Stegen desperately needed regular football at the highest level to rebuild his fragile market value.
He has successfully consolidated his position as the undisputed starting goalkeeper in the Netherlands. More importantly, his impressive club form has earned him a highly anticipated recall to the German national team, which Barcelona view as a crucial step toward securing a lucrative permanent transfer, as per SPORT.
- Getty Images
Leaving the Blaugrana behind
Despite having a contract at Camp Nou until 2028, Ter Stegen accepted that his time in Catalonia was effectively over. He understood early on that he would not feature in Hansi Flick's first-team plans and opted to take control of his own future.
The veteran shot-stopper prioritised the offer from Ajax, securing a straight loan without an option to buy. The Dutch giants simply could not match his lucrative Barcelona salary on a long-term basis, meaning a temporary switch was the only viable financial solution.
Blaugrana accepted this compromise to ensure their player returned to peak physical condition. The Catalan club know that a fully fit Ter Stegen remains a world-class operator capable of commanding substantial transfer offers from across Europe's elite leagues.
The Klopp and Michel effect
Two managers have played an absolutely vital role in Ter Stegen's remarkable resurgence. Míchel took a calculated gamble on the goalkeeper, pushing hard to sign him initially for Girona before taking him to Ajax despite his complicated recent injury history.
Meanwhile, newly-appointed Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has shown immense faith in the experienced shot-stopper. Klopp has handed Ter Stegen his full backing to be the national team's primary goalkeeper for this new international cycle.
This dual show of confidence has provided the perfect platform for Ter Stegen to remind the market of his immense quality. According to SPORT, several Premier League clubs are now closely monitoring his progress, ensuring there will be no shortage of suitors next summer.
- Ajax Media
A new era for Barcelona
Barca have made it abundantly clear that Ter Stegen's legendary cycle at the club is completely finished. The Blaugrana hierarchy have already looked toward the future by entirely restructuring their goalkeeping department.
The Spanish giants have secured the signing of Dominik Livakovic, who will serve as the long-term understudy to current number one Joan Garcia. Once Wojciech Szczesny's contract expires and he departs the club, Garcia and Livakovic will officially form the new goalkeeping duo for next season.
When Ter Stegen's loan deal at Ajax concludes on June 30, he will return to Catalonia solely to finalise his permanent departure. Barca expect to offload his massive remaining salary and secure a highly respectable transfer fee in the process.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting