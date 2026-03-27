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Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and... Manuel Neuer? Bayern Munich legend put on same level as GOAT contenders on 40th birthday
Neuer enters the pantheon of greats
The debate surrounding Neuer’s legacy has reached a new peak as the German shot-stopper reach the age of 40 years. Having redefined the "sweeper-keeper" role, Neuer is no longer just being compared to fellow goalkeepers, but to the very best to ever play the game.
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A bargain for the ages
His former mentor, Magath, insists that the veteran’s sustained excellence over a 15-year period places him in a bracket usually reserved for elite goalscorers. The coach suggests that Neuer’s trophy cabinet and individual influence on tactical evolution make him a peer to the sport's most iconic figures.
"Regarding Manuel's performances, his importance to Bayern and the national team, and his achievements, I see him on a par with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his position," Magath told Bild.
Reflecting on the €30 million deal that took Neuer from Schalke to Munich in 2011, Magath said: "Looking back, the price wasn't just a bargain - it was a gift! Bayern got a world-class goalkeeper for 15 years. In today's market, Manuel, in his then-top form, would certainly be worth around €150 million!"
Support Neuer to continue playing
With his current contract winding down, the football world is waiting to see if the 2014 World Cup winner will hang up his gloves this summer or continue his journey. Bayern have left the decision up to the man himself, but an announcement is expected soon.
"For his 40th birthday, I wish Manuel all the best in making a decision about his future that will make him happy," Magath explained. "I think he should be able to decide for himself whether he wants to continue at Bayern or not.
"To make the right decision, he needs to answer the questions for himself: Is his body still fit enough, and is he still motivated? From an outsider's perspective, I would say that he still has all the abilities to continue. And my advice to him would be to make the most of that for as long as possible, meaning not to stop just yet."
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What does Neuer's future hold at Bayern?
While Neuer's future continues to be debated, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund provided a significant update on the goalkeeper's fate. He said: "There are constant talks with Manu; we know how he thinks and how he feels. He will then come to us." Neuer himself is currently still struggling to recover from a muscle fibre tear injury that kept him out for the month of March.