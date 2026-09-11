Getty Images Sport
Manuel Neuer breaks Thomas Muller record! Bayern Munich legend sets incredible new Champions League history after Bodo/Glimt outing
Veteran goalkeeper claims milestone
Bayern veteran goalkeeper Neuer officially entered the Champions League history books after starting in goal against Bodo/Glimt in Thursday's 2026-27 opener. The appearance ensured Neuer has now represented Die Roten across 18 separate seasons in Europe's premier competition, breaking Muller's previous benchmark of 17. The remarkable milestone at the age of 40 further cements the captain's legacy as one of the most enduring figures in the Bavarian club's history.
- Getty Images Sport
Ambition burns for treble
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the veteran goalkeeper underlined his unwavering belief and ambitious targets for the current campaign.
Detailing his motivation to continue competing at the highest level, Neuer said, as reported by @iMiaSanMia on X: "I'm going into the season to achieve everything we can achieve. I think we have it in our team. That's also the reason I decided to continue. I know that everything is possible with this team, coaching staff and our spirit."
Emphasising his target to secure a third European crown with Bayern following triumphs in 2013 and 2020, the captain added: "It would mean a lot for me to win the Champions League title for the third time. We know we'll be facing tough teams, we just have to do our homework and focus on the start."
Sweeper keeper revolutionises football
Since arriving from Schalke in 2011, Neuer has revolutionised modern goalkeeping through his proactive sweeper-keeper style, stepping outside his box to snuff out danger and instigate attacks. Alongside amassing 139 European appearances for Bayern and 22 with Schalke, the captain is now sharing duties with promising youngster Jonas Urbig, who is being groomed as his long-term successor. The club hierarchy continue to manage the veteran's playing time prudently to ensure his durability across high-stakes encounters.
- Getty Images Sport
Gruelling league phase awaits
Bayern now turn their attention to a demanding league-phase schedule that features heavyweight clashes against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Real Betis. Neuer's composure and vast continental pedigree remain vital assets for the coaching staff as they seek defensive stability on the European stage. With his current Bayern deal running until June 2027, every additional appearance this season will only further cement the veteran goalkeeper's historic European legacy.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting