Eibner
'A silly mistake by me!' – Manuel Neuer breaks silence on nightmare nine-second blunder
Neuer admits costliest of errors inside nine seconds
Manuel Neuer endured a nightmare start in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw against Augsburg, committing an uncharacteristic error within the opening moments. The veteran goalkeeper misjudged a heavy touch inside his penalty area, allowing Robin Fellhauer to tackle him and slide the ball into an empty net.
The goal was timed at under nine seconds, setting a record for the earliest goal conceded in Bundesliga history.
Neuer held his hands up after the match, admitting his role in the opening setback.
- Jan Huebner
Goalkeeper reflects on silly nightmare moment
Speaking after the dramatic derby, Neuer was honest about his lapse in concentration. "The first goal we conceded was a silly mistake by me," Neuer admitted.
"Not many of us have had a game like today."
"It was strange that we scored so many goals that were then ruled out."
Belief remained despite early shock
Despite the terrible start, Neuer insisted he maintained belief that Bayern would recover and claim all three points. "I still had hope, because it was the first minute," Neuer explained.
"The chance we could still turn the game around is big."
"I think we had the chances but just didn't take them. There was a bit of bad luck with the tight offsides."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus turns to quick turnaround
Bayern fought back through goals from Ismael Saibari and substitute Nathaniel Brown, but Rodrigo Ribeiro's second-half strike ensured Augsburg earned a point. Neuer parried Calvin Brackelmann's effort prior to Ribeiro's rebound.
The German international will look to put the error behind him when Bayern face Viking in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Kompany's squad remains eager to bounce back immediately.
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