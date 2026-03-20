Bayern Munich sporting director provides update on Manuel Neuer contract extension as retirement decision looms

The timeline for a decision depends on Neuer’s resilience during the upcoming high-stakes fixtures in the Bundesliga and Champions League. Freund noted: "He will then come to us." Neuer intends to see "what April and beginning of May bring when he is back in goal, how he feels then, including during the midweek rounds. Then we will have joint discussions and see the direction we want to take." According to Kicker, the goalkeeper has decided that Bayern will be his final club, but a decision has yet to be made on whether he will retire this summer or at a later date.

If Neuer signs a new deal, he would seemingly agree to Jonas Urbig receiving more playing time, allowing the 22-year-old to gradually step into the role as his successor. Meanwhile, neither Alexander Nubel, currently on loan at Stuttgart, nor Daniel Peretz, on loan at Southampton, are understood to be part of Bayern’s long-term plans, with the club reportedly looking to sell both goalkeepers this summer.