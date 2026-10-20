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Manchester United injury update - Six key players absent from training before Como Champions League fixture
Carrick hit by multiple injury concerns
Manchester United's preparations for their Champions League clash against Como have been dealt a significant blow with six first-team players missing from Tuesday's training session. The timing could hardly be worse for Carrick, who is currently navigating a difficult period at Old Trafford with the club enduring a six-game winless streak across all competitions.
Among those absent from the session were Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, and young defender Ayden Heaven. According to reports from talksport, the variety of issues ranging from muscle strains to illness has left the coaching staff with limited options.
The situation in the treatment room remains a primary concern for the manager as he looks to steady the ship. Benjamin Sesko also remains out of contention due to a shin injury, further limiting Carrick's ability to rotate his attacking personnel during this demanding run of games.
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Defensive crisis looms for the Red Devils
The defensive department appears particularly vulnerable heading into Wednesday's fixture. Martinez was withdrawn during the half-time interval of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Leeds United, with Carrick later explaining that the World Cup winner 'felt his thigh a little bit.' Shaw's ongoing absence only complicates matters further, as the veteran left-back has not featured in recent games after limping off against Tottenham.
Adding to the manager's woes is the suspension of Yoro, who is unavailable following his red card against Atletico Madrid.
Midfield and attacking options limited
In the middle of the park, Mainoo remains a significant doubt after missing the last two fixtures. The England international sustained an undisclosed injury during the draw with Tottenham, and Carrick has yet to provide a specific timeline for his return. Dorgu is another player yet to return to the fold, still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered on Denmark duty.
The attacking depth is also being tested, with Rashford's ongoing fitness management restricting his involvement. While the forward was an unused substitute over the weekend, his failure to train fully on Tuesday raises questions about his readiness to start in the Champions League.
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Potential solutions and youth inclusion
The injury crisis could open the door for Matthijs de Ligt to make a long-awaited return to the starting XI. The Dutch centre-back has endured a torrid time with injuries and has not featured for the club since undergoing back surgery last November. While he has been working his way back to full fitness, the shortage of other options might accelerate his reintegration into the first team. Alternatively, Carrick may look to youth to fill the gaps, having included teenage defenders Dan Armer and Jaydan Kamason in Tuesday's training session.
Harry Amass is another candidate who could be called upon to provide balance on the left side of the defence if Mazraoui is moved to a more central role or onto the right flank. This defensive dilemma comes as Manchester United look to get their European campaign back on track, having kicked off the Champions League with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Sabah before suffering a 2-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid in the following matchday.
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