Manchester City snubbed! Club reach verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over Florian Wirtz deal but Germany international does not want Etihad move
Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz but he is unsure about a move to the Etihad.
- Bayer and City reach verbal Wirtz agreement
- Wirtz reportedly not interested in move to City
- Would prefer a move to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid