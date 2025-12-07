Man Utd women's player ratings vs West Ham: Dominique Janssen magic delivers much-needed victory as Red Devils get back on track in the WSL

Back on home soil, United started this game well, creating chances aplenty from the get-go, but they found West Ham goalkeeper Kinga Szemik in fine form, with the Poland international making a flurry of strong stops to keep the scores goalless for as long as possible. It felt like it was going to take something special to break the deadlock and, fortunately for the hosts, Anna Sandberg delivered, firing in a perfect cross that put the ball on a plate for Elisabeth Terland, who easily converted her 10th goal of the season.

West Ham, however, didn't lose hope. Martinez miscued her attempt when on the end of a great chance just before half time to level the scores but she made amends shortly after the restart when she looped a remarkable overhead kick up and over the returning Phallon Tullis-Joyce to get her side back on level terms. United, though, showed similar resilience and produced an encouraging response, with Julia Zigiotti Olme hitting the post and Melvine Malard heading over the bar before Janssen's brilliantly executed free-kick, which secured all three points for the Red Devils and allowed them to leapfrog Arsenal back into third in the WSL table.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Leigh Sports Village...