'Wow!' - Man Utd urged to make transfer move for Christian Pulisic as USMNT star is told he'd become one of the most famous American players EVER by making Old Trafford switch
Fan favourite: Pulisic thrived after leaving Chelsea
Pulisic has previously spent time in English football with Chelsea, becoming a Champions League winner during his spell at Stamford Bridge. He brought a four-year stint in west London to a close when taking on an Italian job in 2023.
The versatile 27-year-old, who can operate across the frontline, settled quickly with Serie A heavyweights and is now a firm fan favourite in Milan. He has been posting personal bests on the goal front - registering 17 efforts last season - and has found the target on nine occasions through 13 appearances this term.
Contract talks: Pulisic yet to sign Milan extension
Milan are eager to tie Pulisic down on fresh terms, extending the deal he is currently working on, but a contract offer there remains unsigned. That is considered to be an indicator that the United States international is mulling over his options and leaving the door open to a move elsewhere.
Pulisic has been linked with Manchester United in the past, having admitted to supporting the club growing up, and that speculation has resurfaced as the Red Devils begin to piece together recruitment plans for 2026.
Would Pulisic be a shrewd addition for Man Utd?
Quizzed on whether Pulisic should be among those under consideration, Premier League title-winning ex-Red Devils full-back Parker - speaking in association with gambling portal British Gambler - told GOAL: “I can see that. He is another player that went to Chelsea. He didn’t wear the No.9 shirt but was one of those forwards that went to Chelsea at that given time and it just doesn’t work out.
“They live in the world of [Didier] Drogba. They have every right to do that, because even now he has been the best lone striker in the Premier League. No-one else has eclipsed him for what he gave as a No.9. No-one else is using their No.9, as a lone striker, in that way to play off. If you wanted someone to run behind, he would do that. If you wanted someone to bully people and stop them, he would do that job. No-one else does that.
“When you look at him [Pulisic] you see someone that has got ability one-on-ones, can go either flank, beat somewhere there, but is just as good in the middle. He moves across and you don’t have to ask him to run.
“When I saw his name pop up, he’s been having a good time in Milan. You look at that and bringing someone from the Italian league, but he needed to get away from Chelsea. When leaving Chelsea, it doesn’t matter what you say about him, to leave there and go to AC Milan, straight away you are thinking Franco Baresi and all of those players and that team they had in the 90s. It’s a great move, what a great place to go.
“Opportunity to come back to the Premier League with Manchester United - wow, he would be one of the most famous American footballers ever with that behind him on his CV. I wouldn’t put that to bed. I would try and keep that once alive for someone like that.
“Yes, you have got another forward in [Benjamin] Sesko, but there is nothing wrong with having two. The one thing about Pulisic is that he can go and do another job. He has got that bit he can do on the wings as well. I’m happy with that one.”
Open to offers: Milan may have to consider transfer
Pulisic’s current deal in Milan is not due to expire until 2027, with the Rossoneri boasting a further 12-month option. They will, however, have little choice but to open themselves up to offers if no extension is agreed with the USMNT star - with it important that they cash in while his value is at its highest.
