Man Utd stars suggest they could give super-fan The United Strand his long-awaited haircut if winning run reaches five games

It has been suggested on a regular basis that whenever the day comes for Ilett to get a haircut, a Manchester United legend should be charged with the task of delivering an epic shearing.

David Beckham, who is now working with Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami, became famed for his many hairstyles during an iconic spell at Old Trafford. He could be the perfect barber.

Another former United winger, Portuguese star Nani, believes as much. He has said of Ilett potentially getting a trim: “If that means that Man Utd is winning, I want him to cut his hair. I believe it's going to happen because of the way we've been playing, I think it’s deserved. Man Utd just need to be very, very disciplined, staying humble and working hard. It doesn’t need to be 3-0 or 4-0, 1-0 is enough.

“I think after he cuts his hair then everything will change and we will look forward. I think he’d like a legend to cut his hair and I think David Beckham should do it, he’s had plenty of practice. He'd be perfect!”

Another legendary ex-United No.7, Cristiano Ronaldo, has also seen his name thrown into the mix - with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner another that has taken great pride in his hair down the years.

Ex-Red Devils striker Louis Saha has said: “There is hope (for The United Strand). That's a funny one to be honest. If you have more pressure with fans who are doing stuff like this, I think it's good.

“I can see that there is a need for results and to be serious on that point. The consistency is extremely important so the fans have a point here. I think when you look at over the years, the big icons who love doing the hair, there is no bigger name than Cristiano Ronaldo. He should come and shave his new haircut.”