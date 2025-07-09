Nothing is sacred for Man Utd! Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS come up with bizarre new cost-cutting measure ahead of pre-season
Manchester United have taken their now-infamous cost-cutting measures to a new extreme. The club has decided to drop the long-standing practice of exchanging gifts with their opponents ahead of pre-season matches. While many teams still engage in the ceremonial swap of memorabilia, the Red Devils are breaking tradition to save their pounds.
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe's brutal cost-cutting continues
- Man Utd to do away with pre-season gifts
- Red Devils are desperate to save every penny