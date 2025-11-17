Getty Images Sport
Man Utd in the NBA?! Red Devils set to launch basketball team as Sir Jim Ratcliffe sounds out additional revenue streams
Utd posted record financial revenue last year
In September, United announced that they earned record financial revenue of £665.5m ($877m) last year despite the poor performance of the men's team. United finished the season in 15th, marking their worst ever Premier League campaign, and lost the Europa League final to league rivals Tottenham, meaning they wouldn't compete in European competition in the 2025/26 season.
However, last year saw United start their five-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Snapdragon, which saw the Premier League giants post record commercial revenue of £333.3m ($439m). Matchday revenue was also a record £160.3m ($211m) in the year to June 30, 2025.
On the record financials, chief executive Omar Berrada said: "To have generated record revenues during such a challenging year for the club demonstrates the resilience which is a hallmark of Manchester United. As we settle into the 2025-26 season, we are working hard to improve the club in all areas."
The high revenue enabled the club to spend big to sign Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens despite a thoroughly underwhelming domestic campaign.
Man Utd have already signed up, claims Italian supremo
However, United aren't ready to rest on their financial laurels as Sir Jim explores other revenue streams. Basketball is among those the club are set to invest in according to Gianni Petrucci, the President of the Italian Basketball Federation.
Petrucci claims that United have agreed to participate in NBA Europe as the National Basketball Association seeks to capitalise on the growing popularity of the sport outside of America. The initiative will see a host of European cities, including Manchester, host at least 10 found franchises, with the Italian telling Corriere dello Sport: "It's a new league that will be good for the system, bringing resources and entertainment. The agreement also notes that registered clubs must participate in their respective domestic leagues.
"In a $50 billion (£37.9bn) market, European basketball has a commercial value of just $200 million (£152m). An NBA league is precisely the opportunity to increase competitiveness and expand the pool. If Manchester United, the most popular football team in the world, has already said yes, there must be a reason."
There are also believed to be plans for a team based in the capital of Italy, Rome, but the exact list of participants remains unclear. "There is no team from the capital in Serie A, but Rome will not be left out. There is a very concrete option linked to a wealthy entrepreneur," Petrucci added.
Premier League powerhouse continuing to lose money
United supremo Sir Jim is looking to increase profitability and despite posting record revenues last year, the club continues to lose money. The INEOS CEO sought to cut costs shortly after becoming minority owner through controversial redundancies, and this has seen the United workforce cut from 1,100 to 700 employees over the last two years.
Wages were also cut by over £50m ($66m), though that was in part due to the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Yet despite the lack of success, United are still predicting turnover of at least £640m ($843m) to the end of June 2026.
"As we start to feel the benefits of our cost reduction programme, there is significant potential for improved financial performance, which will, in turn, support our overriding priority: success on the pitch," Berrada said earlier this year.
Amorim looking to extend unbeaten run
United are looking to extend their unbeaten run when they take on rivals Everton next Monday. Ruben Amorim has overseen a five-game unbeaten run, rescued by a late Matthijs de Ligt equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham just over a week ago.
In that time, United have won three and drawn twice, and went into the international break seventh in the table, level on points with defending champions Liverpool. After the welcome of Everton next week, United round out November with a testing trip to Crystal Palace.
