Man Utd rival Tottenham and Everton for red-hot Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo ahead of January transfer window

According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are locked in a battle with Spurs and the Toffees as all three Premier League sides keep close tabs on the 24-year-old forward ahead of the January transfer window. The English trio's interest has been sparked by the 195cm striker's prolific streak of 12 goals in his last 14 games, including 10 in just seven domestic league outings. His hot form carried over to the international stage recently, netting his maiden goal for Croatia on his third cap during a 4-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain.