AFP
Revealed: Man Utd plan to axe five high earners to free up more than £1m on wage bill
Five stars set for Old Trafford exit
The scale of the intended exodus at Old Trafford is significant, with five established first-team names expected to depart. Casemiro’s exit at the end of the season has been confirmed, while Jadon Sancho is tipped to leave permanently once his current contract expires in June. United are also aiming to convert current loan deals into permanent sales. Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, currently at Barcelona and Napoli respectively, are on the chopping block alongside goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is spending the season at Trabzonspor.
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Red Devils eye radical financial reset
By removing veteran stars and high-profile loanees from the books, United expect to save approximately £62m ($82m) annually in Champions League seasons. This manoeuvre is viewed as essential to navigating Profit and Sustainability Rules while ensuring the club can compete for elite talent in the upcoming window. The plan involves moving on from expensive investments that have failed to provide consistent returns. While some departures are already set in stone, others depend on permanent clauses being triggered by European clubs.
Champions League qualification creates fiscal urgency
United currently sit third in the Premier League, but success on the pitch brings its own financial complications. Qualifying for the Champions League triggers a 25% salary increase for the majority of the squad. This automatic hike, combined with £190m ($251m) in existing transfer debt due this year, makes offloading the likes of Casemiro and Sancho a necessity rather than a choice. The departure of Onana and the renegotiation of Harry Maguire’s terms are also key pillars of this strategy. While Maguire is expected to stay on reduced wages, the funds saved will likely be redirected toward a lucrative new deal for breakout star Kobbie Mainoo and a long-term replacement for Casemiro.
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Recruitment priorities
United’s main priority this summer is to find a long-term replacement for Casemiro, with Nottingham Forest’s Elliott Anderson, Sandro Tonali of Newcastle and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace among the main targets. Yet United could also target a second central midfielder, and that would become imperative were Manuel Ugarte to leave. The Uruguay midfielder has struggled badly since his move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 and is known to want more regular playing time.