Man Utd
‘Slightly uncertain’ - No date for completion of Man Utd’s new £2 billion stadium as Sebastian Coe delivers update on ambitious Old Trafford project
Coe reveals hurdles in "Wembley of the North" vision
Coe has provided a cautious update on Ratcliffe’s plan to build a state-of-the-art stadium for Man Utd, admitting that land acquisition is proving a significant challenge. The chair of the regeneration task force explained that while the £2 billion ($2.7bn) project is moving in the "right direction," the logistical reality of securing enough space for a 100,000-seater arena is a slow process.
The project is intended to serve as a catalyst for a wider transformation of the Trafford area, including new housing and educational facilities. However, Coe was realistic about the hurdles ahead, noting that the sequential and incremental nature of assembling the site means fans shouldn't expect a quick fix for the club's infrastructure.
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Regeneration chief admits timeline remains "uncertain"
Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, Coe was asked directly about when United supporters could expect the project to be completed. He avoided giving a definitive year, pointing out that the scaling of the stadium is entirely dependent on successfully purchasing various parcels of land surrounding the current site.
"Well, again, it's slightly uncertain at the moment," he explained. "The stadium is being scoped and being improperly scaled. But again, that is also dependent on the purchasing and the acquisition of various other parcels of land in that space. That's all taking place at the moment, and I won't maintain a running commentary on that. But we're moving in the right direction."
Lessons from London 2012 used to drive Manchester growth
Drawing on his experience leading the London 2012 Olympics, Coe argued that building around a sporting hub is the most effective way to accelerate local regeneration. He believes that the "multiplier impact" of a world-class stadium can bring in investment for jobs and housing much faster than traditional urban development projects.
"Look, I love regeneration projects, and I was really pleased to be asked to get involved in that," he said. "I do actually believe in good locally funded projects to make lives easier for local people. And I also saw from the London model that if you build it around sport, the multiplier impact of getting other stuff done is far quicker than it would have been."
"Land acquisition is always complicated. I know that from London. So, at this moment, it's just putting the stuff together sequentially and incrementally and using a world class stadium to be a catalyst for so many other things, including inward investment. So, it's about jobs, it's about housing, it's about educational aspiration. And I've seen sport so often used properly, changing local landscapes, and this is an exciting project."
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Task force recommendations expected by end of year
The Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force is expected to deliver its final recommendations toward the end of 2026. This report will provide the club’s leadership with a definitive roadmap, including the final decision on the stadium's location and a more concrete plan for the surrounding 370-acre site.
Until land ownership issues are resolved and the site is fully cleared for construction, the club and its global fanbase will have to remain patient. The upcoming months will be crucial for the legal and financial teams as they attempt to finalize the land deals that will ultimately determine the scale - and the start date - of the biggest construction project in the club's history.