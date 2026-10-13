Man Utd board make Michael Carrick sack decision with former Premier League manager waiting in the wings

Manchester United have endured a torrid opening to the Premier League season, picking up just six points from their first six matches. Carrick’s side currently sit 13th in the table, having managed a solitary victory against newly-promoted Ipswich Town. The pressure intensified over the weekend after the Red Devils surrendered a narrow lead to draw 1-1 against a 10-man Tottenham side.

Despite the scrutiny, the Old Trafford hierarchy are refusing to hit the panic button. According to Fabrizio Romano, club bosses view the situation as "under control". Internal sources suggest the squad remains fully behind the 45-year-old, with genuine belief he can reverse the current slump.

INEOS are determined to avoid a reactionary sacking. They want to give Carrick time to rediscover the form that earned him the permanent job after guiding the club back to the Champions League last season.



