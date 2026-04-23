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Man Utd staff think Leny Yoro & Ayden Heaven partnership can 'be as good as Gabriel & William Saliba' as Red Devils eye Micky van de Ven move
Defensive rebuild underway
United are undergoing a significant strategic overhaul under the guidance of Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox, and Christopher Vivell. Following a crucial victory at Stamford Bridge that put the club on the verge of Champions League qualification, the hierarchy is now focused on long-term squad stability. While internal belief in young prospects is at an all-time high, there are lingering concerns over the fitness records of senior defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, prompting a search for reliable, left-footed reinforcements to provide much-needed competition.
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The new Gabriel-Saliba?
The club's staff have identified Yoro (20) and Heaven (19) as the future foundation of the United defence, drawing direct parallels to the most formidable partnerships in the Premier League. Despite this optimism, the recruitment department remains adamant that the increased workload of European football necessitates further proven quality.
Regarding the specific profile of player required and the current internal sentiment at Carrington, The Athletic reported: "There are people at United who believe Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro will develop to be as good a partnership as Arsenal pair Gabriel and William Saliba. But recruitment staff feel an addition is required to cope with the load of Champions League football. Ideally, they want to add an imposing, left-footed defender. Heaven is on his way to establishing himself in that way, but there are doubts over Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez after injury-hit campaigns."
Van de Ven on the radar
Van de Ven has been shortlisted as a high-priority addition due to his recovery speed and ball-carrying ability, which the club believes would transform their tactical approach. While his contract with Tottenham Hotspur runs until 2029, a potential relegation for the North London side could accelerate a move.
Discussing the interest in the Dutch international and the broader transfer strategy, the report added: "A name being considered is Micky van de Ven. The 25-year-old is expected to attract interest whatever division Tottenham Hotspur end up in and his departure is potentially on the cards. His speed, ball-carrying, and tackling ability would be a major plus to United’s squad. Champions League revenue and transfer income will dictate how much money United can spend on enhancing their team."
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Four key signings targeted
United's immediate priority is securing Champions League football to unlock the budget for four major summer signings: an experienced striker, a new midfielder, a left-back, and a centre-back. The club must also manage the departure of Casemiro, whose exit will free up roughly £18.2 million in annual wages to fund these reinforcements. With a summer window approaching that could see Manuel Ugarte sold, the upcoming results will dictate Ratcliffe's ultimate spending power and ability to land top-tier targets.