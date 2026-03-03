Getty/GOAL
Man Utd told eye-watering fee Chelsea would demand for Cole Palmer as former Blues star admits he wouldn't be surprised by shock transfer
Price rise: Palmer joined Chelsea for £40m
Palmer came through the academy ranks at Manchester City, becoming a Premier League and Champions League winner at the Etihad Stadium. He was, however, restricted to just 41 senior appearances and jumped at the chance to don a different shade of blue when Chelsea came calling in 2023.
A stunning debut campaign in west London delivered 25 goals and PFA Young Player of the Year recognition. Palmer has gone on to lift Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup titles, with a sizable return being delivered on an initial £40 million ($54m) investment.
Chelsea could now demand more than three times that figure from any sale, with their mercurial No.10 being tied to a contract through to 2033. It has been suggested that their resolve may be tested, with reports claiming that Palmer has been feeling a little homesick. He has responded to those rumours by saying: “Everyone loves to chat rubbish, don't they? I don't pay too much attention to it. You see things. But I feel like I've come from a strong place anyway so I don't pay attention to it.”
- Getty
Could Palmer return to his Manchester roots at United?
Prominent figures in the Chelsea camp have also played down the exit talk, with ex-Blues defender Sinclair - speaking via bbccharterreview.org.uk - telling GOAL when asked if there are any fears that Palmer could pack his bags for Manchester as a boyhood United supporter: “I'm not too fussed about rumours, unless it comes from Cole Palmer saying that he's homesick. Liam Rosenior seems to have a decent relationship with him and seems to be quite strong on the fact that Cole Palmer is happy at the club and he's not seen anything of these rumours that are going about. He's a proper man anyway.
“If you're going to settle in a city, then I think London's one of the best ones to settle in, without me being biased. But I don't think that's affecting his football. I think the major issues that he's had with his football this season is being able to keep fit or managing injuries that he's had and he hasn't had a run of games, which you need to have the form to play to the standard that he plays at. So it'd be interesting to see what happens.
“With football, you never know. You never know and you're never surprised if Cole Palmer rocked up at Man United or something like that, or back at City or Liverpool, you're never surprised with football. But I would be personally surprised as a Chelsea fan myself, if he would leave a club that I think are on the brink of getting things back to being a real force in the Premier League in the next few years.”
Record deal: How much would Palmer transfer cost Man Utd?
Pressed further on whether it would take a historic offer of over £150m in order to tempt Chelsea into transfer discussions, Sinclair - who made more than 200 appearances for the Blues in his playing days - added: “Yeah, you'd imagine so. You're buying, in some sense, potential as well because I don't think he's the finished article, still a very young kid, not in his prime and you're buying a player that potentially can play at the top level for the next 10 years. So, yeah, it's going to cost a lot of money.”
- Getty Images
Palmer's future: World Cup with England and transfer rumours
Palmer has, during the 2025-26 campaign, passed 100 appearances and 50 goals for Chelsea. He has become a regular with England at senior international level, heading towards the World Cup finals this summer, and hinted at finding stability on and off the field that would make another big-money transfer the kind of an unnecessary gamble that could derail the most promising of careers.
Advertisement