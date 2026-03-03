Man Utd told eye-watering fee Chelsea would demand for Cole Palmer as former Blues star admits he wouldn't be surprised by shock transfer

Prominent figures in the Chelsea camp have also played down the exit talk, with ex-Blues defender Sinclair - speaking via bbccharterreview.org.uk - telling GOAL when asked if there are any fears that Palmer could pack his bags for Manchester as a boyhood United supporter: “I'm not too fussed about rumours, unless it comes from Cole Palmer saying that he's homesick. Liam Rosenior seems to have a decent relationship with him and seems to be quite strong on the fact that Cole Palmer is happy at the club and he's not seen anything of these rumours that are going about. He's a proper man anyway.

“If you're going to settle in a city, then I think London's one of the best ones to settle in, without me being biased. But I don't think that's affecting his football. I think the major issues that he's had with his football this season is being able to keep fit or managing injuries that he's had and he hasn't had a run of games, which you need to have the form to play to the standard that he plays at. So it'd be interesting to see what happens.

“With football, you never know. You never know and you're never surprised if Cole Palmer rocked up at Man United or something like that, or back at City or Liverpool, you're never surprised with football. But I would be personally surprised as a Chelsea fan myself, if he would leave a club that I think are on the brink of getting things back to being a real force in the Premier League in the next few years.”