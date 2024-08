New Man Utd coach Ruud van Nistelrooy tipped to eventually take over from Erik ten Hag as Red Devils legend Dwight Yorke revealing he 'doesn't like' situation Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueErik ten Hag

New Manchester United coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is being tipped to take over from Erik ten Hag, with Dwight Yorke saying something “isn’t right”.