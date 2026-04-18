Man Utd weigh up shock move for Leeds United star after Michael Carrick left impressed with individual display at Old Trafford

Manchester United are assessing the possibility of signing Leeds midfielder Tanaka following his recent performance at Old Trafford. TEAMtalk claim the Japan international has emerged as a surprise option as the club explores midfield reinforcements ahead of the summer window.

Tanaka impressed during Leeds’ 2-1 Premier League victory over United, a result that marked the Yorkshire club’s first league win at Old Trafford since 1981. Operating in midfield, he helped Leeds gain control of large periods of the match as Daniel Farke’s side disrupted United’s rhythm. The report stated that the performance caught the attention of United’s interim head coach Michael Carrick, who is said to have been particularly impressed with Tanaka’s influence in midfield.