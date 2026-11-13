‘Man Utd couldn’t deal with Antonio Conte’ - Why ‘brilliant’ boss was snubbed as board are blamed for failure to land ex-Chelsea & Juventus manager
Pochettino chosen to replace sacked Carrick
A prominent Premier League post has opened up again following the decision to relieve Michael Carrick of his duties after 32 games at the helm. He saw United tumble into the relegation zone before being unceremoniously ushered through the exits.
With change having been mooted for some time, United did have several candidates to consider when contemplating another tweak that is intended to wake a sleeping giant from its slumber. Ex-Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was said to be in the frame at one stage.
Pochettino has become the chosen one, with the Argentine completing CONCACAF Nations League commitments with the USMNT before returning to English football - where he has previously worked with Southampton, Spurs and Chelsea.
He will not be arriving at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ until the latter stages of next week, giving him little time in which to get his feet under the most demanding of desks before a daunting trip to Anfield for a meeting with old adversaries Liverpool is taken in.
- Getty
Conte out of work after severing ties with Napoli
United could have drafted in someone that is currently out of work and available for an immediate start, with Conte taking in a break on the back of his decision to sever ties with Napoli in May 2026.
The 57-year-old has overseen title triumphs at Juventus, Chelsea, Inter and Napoli, while also spending two years as head coach of the Italy national team. His pedigree is beyond question, but his character can ruffle a few feathers.
The passionate Lecce native takes no prisoners and will always speak his mind. He expects total commitment from those working under and above him. In many ways, he would appear to be the perfect choice to inherit a mess in Manchester and restore a sense of unity - with underperforming players seeing it made abundantly clear to them that failure is no longer an option.
Would no-nonsense Conte have been a better choice?
Asked if Conte would have been the logical option, given his availability and past record, Premier League title-winning former United defender Parker - who was speaking in association with Islandcasino.com - told GOAL: “I totally agree. The dressing room area would be absolutely brilliant.
“But, just from the outside looking in, I think a lot of people would say the same as me - I don't think you have to be an ex-player, you don't have to be a current player, you just have to be somebody who loves football. We've all got an opinion of watching Conte and we've all got an opinion of listening to him and I think the people in charge of Manchester United couldn’t deal with Conte.
“They couldn’t employ someone who has got something to say, even if nine times out of 10 it'll be absolutely correct. I think they will have seen his post-match or pre-match comments when he hasn't been happy with what's been happening at the club.
“He's demanding that he's given the opportunity to win things, and they wouldn't want that. I think everyone knows that, you don't have to be a current or ex-Manchester United player to know what these people are about and Conte just wouldn't suit them.
“Not in a million years would they want to bring someone into their house who's not going to just sit back and will turn around and say what's wrong. They don't want that at this moment in time.”
- Getty/GOAL
Pochettino under pressure to deliver at Man Utd
That is a rather damning assessment of the mindset at Old Trafford. Those pulling strings behind the scenes should want what is best for the club and the greater good, with 13 years having passed since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson headed into retirement and rot started to set in.
Pochettino may well prove to be a shrewd addition, with there plenty on his CV to suggest that he can turn the tide in Manchester, but he is not going to go in all guns blazing as Conte would have done - and that is arguably what United need right now.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting