Man Utd's answer to Mohamed Salah? Brentford talisman Bryan Mbeumo could be the transformational signing Ruben Amorim so desperately needs

The Cameroon international is being strongly linked with a summer move to Old Trafford after another hugely impressive season for the Bees

"For me, in that moment and you look at Premier League, we are the worst team since I arrived in terms of results. That is my idea. In the end of the season, we can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title," Ruben Amorim admitted on the eve of Manchester United's Europa League semi-final second leg clash against Athletic Club. "So we will not change anything. I still feel that this season was the worst in the last 50 years."

Amorim's brutal honesty is equally as refreshing as it is shocking - a symptom of the misery he has endured in his first seven months in the Old Trafford dugout. There was no customary new-manager bounce after the Portuguese replaced Erik ten Hag in November; in fact, most fans would probably claim United have only declined further on his watch, an argument backed up by their unforgivable position of 15th in the Premier League table.

But none of the blame should be laid at Amorim's door. The former Sporting CP boss is not a miracle worker, which was the requirement for instant change after he inherited perhaps the poorest squad in United's storied history. Consequently, results have not been Amorim's first concern, but rather drilling his 3-4-3 system into the minds of every single person in the dressing room to create the foundations for a resurgence next season.

Naturally, several players won't be part of that process. Amorim has had enough time to assess who is fit for his long-term project and who isn't, with the ones that fall into the latter category set to be shipped out and replaced in the summer transfer window. Recruitment, then, will be vital if the Red Devils are to recover from this disastrous campaign quickly, and at least one transformational signing is needed.

Enter Bryan Mbeumo: the underrated Brentford talisman who could potentially be United's answer to Mohamed Salah...