Man Utd should go all out for Matheus Cunha! Wolves star is ready-made for Ruben Amorim's system and can help goal-shy Red Devils solve two major problems

The Brazilian is looking to make a step up after realising his 'limitless' potential at Molineux and he can give United the shake-up they need

Think of all the great Brazilian attacking players to have graced the Premier League and the clubs they played for. Think of Gabriel Jesus or Robinho at Manchester City, Roberto Firmino or Philippe Coutinho's best years for Liverpool, Gabriel Martinelli's recent progress with Arsenal or Willian at Chelsea. Then consider that one player is set to usurp them all as the Brazilian to score the most goals in a single campaign. And he plays for Wolves.

Last weekend Matheus Cunha moved to within one strike of equalling Firmino and Martinelli's joint-best tallies of 15 goals in a season when he netted in his comeback game against Tottenham. And if he had not been suspended for a total of six games, he would likely be way ahead of those other big names.

Cunha has had a rough road to the top, breaking through in the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin but then flopping after a big-money move to Atletico Madrid and then at first struggling to find his feet with Wolves. But in the last two seasons he has located his feet and found that they are rather useful at scoring goals. The 25-year-old has almost single-handedly kept Wolves in the Premier League in the last two seasons and now he is looking for a new challenge. And his next opponents Manchester United should be doing everything to make sure they are his next destination...