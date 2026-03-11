Getty/GOAL
'If that's man-management, I'm flabbergasted' - Igor Tudor called out for ignoring Antonin Kinsky after substituting goalkeeper in horrific start vs Atletico Madrid
Selection gamble gone wrong
Kinsky endured an absolute nightmare as the hosts raced into a commanding three-goal advantage in exactly 14 minutes and 59 seconds, the earliest a team had ever fallen three goals behind in a Champions League knockout match, according to Opta. Determined to halt the bleeding, Tudor made the ruthless call to substitute Kinsky after just 17 minutes. The young keeper, who had committed two high-profile errors, including missing a routine back pass, was seen leaving the pitch and heading straight down the tunnel. The cold nature of the hook, with Tudor seemingly offering little consolation to the distraught youngster on the touchline, has sparked a debate over the manager's man-management skills during such a sensitive moment for a burgeoning career.
Hart 'flabbergasted' at Tudor's 'cold' shoulder
Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who also took in a brief spell at Spurs later in his career, was left fuming after spotting the Tottenham interim manager’s "cold" reaction following the substitution.
"The whole stadium is feeling sorry for him. He walks past Tudor - and he doesn’t even acknowledge him. If that’s man-management, I'm flabbergasted. He stands there and pretends it hasn’t happened," Hart fumed on TNT Sports. "I’m just heartbroken from the lad, absolutely heartbroken. This Tottenham team is all over the shop at the moment." Former Liverpool winger and fellow TNT pundit Steve McManaman then added: “That’s as cold as cold can be.”
Tudor defends 'necessary' change
Speaking after the eventual 5-2 drubbing, Tudor attempted to justify the early change as a protective measure, stating: "I have been coaching 15 years and I never do this. It was necessary to do this, preserve the guy and the team. Incredible situation. Before the game it was right choice, in the moment we are in, pressure on Vicario. Tony [Kinsky] is a good goalkeeper."
Madrid nightmare compounds domestic misery
The humiliation in Madrid leaves Spurs with the difficult task of rebuilding Kinsky’s shattered confidence, but the crisis extends far beyond Europe. A furious fanbase is now demanding Tudor’s dismissal as the interim boss fails to halt the club's alarming slide. Tottenham currently languish in 16th place in the Premier League, sitting just a single point above the relegation zone. Having lost his opening four matches in all competitions, the Croatian tactician has generated zero momentum. With the very real threat of Championship football looming and his Champions League gamble disastrously backfiring, his brief tenure in north London appears to be rapidly running out.
