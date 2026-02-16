Man City goalkeeper James Trafford makes stark admission about Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer & opens door to summer exit

Trafford, who started out in City’s academy system, returned to familiar surroundings in the summer of 2025 when a £27 million ($37m) deal was struck with Burnley. He headed back to Manchester as a European U21 Championship winner and with ambitions of becoming a senior international.

Guardiola started the season with Trafford between the posts, but left many people stunned - including a few in his own squad - when snapping up Euro 2020 winner Donnarumma when exit doors opened up for the towering Italy international at Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma was acquired for £26m ($35m) and immediately became City’s first-choice keeper. That has left Trafford filling a back-up role, with no Premier League minutes seen since August 31. He has become the Blues’ cup custodian - taking in 11 appearances across all competitions.