Ex-Man City financial advisor reacts to 'inexplicable' update in 115 FFP charges case

City were made aware of the allegations being levelled against them in February 2023, at the end of a two-year investigation. An independent commission heard said case from September 2024, with that process being completed before the end of the calendar year.

That panel is still considering what action, if any, to take. Little information has been leaked, with even City no nearer to knowing what their fate will be. They have released their accounts for 2024-25, with record-breaking revenue falling to £694.1 million ($938m).

City said in an official statement, with their FFP case being addressed: “As at the date of publishing these statements, the independent commission is still in the process of reviewing the matter. Based on their evaluation of the Group’s prospects and viability, the Directors confirm that they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due within the 12 months following the approval of these financial statements. Consequently, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.”