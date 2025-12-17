Getty Images Sport
Man City deliver 115 FFP charges update amid claims final verdict is 'imminent'
Man City still waiting on a decision
The hearing into Manchester City's alleged rule breaches began back in September 2024 and lasted for 10 weeks. The outcome of the hearing is yet to be made public and the length of time the process is taking has drawn plenty of criticism. Premier League chief executive officer Richard Master has told BBC Sport: "There is no happy alternative to enforcing the rules, it goes to the integrity of the competition - it goes ultimately to value - and that principle shouldn't be defrayed in any way by being too difficult, too complex, or too costly."
As the long wait for an outcome continues, speculation has raged about possible punishments that could be handed down to City if they are found guilty. There has been talk that the club could be stripped of their titles, handed a drastic points deduction, or even face expulsion from the league.
Man City issue update in financial report
Manchester City have offered an update on the situation in their financial report released this week. The club said: "As at the date of publishing these statements, the independent commission is still in the process of reviewing the matter. Based on their evaluation of the Group’s prospects and viability, the Directors confirm that they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due within the 12 months following the approval of these financial statements. Consequently, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis."
Verdict due before Christmas?
A verdict on Manchester City's FFP charges feels overdue for many football fans who have following the saga with interest. City boss Pep Guardiola said back in February he was expecting a "verdict and a sentence" within a month, while recent speculation had suggested an update may have been provided in November's international break. Those dates are now long gone, with former Manchester City financial advisor Stefan Borson now claiming a verdict could be announced before Christmas. He said on talkSPORT alongside fellow pundit and ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan: "I think Simon [Jordan] thinks it's going to come out next year, I think it still could come out before Christmas. The decision has been imminent for quite some time, there's not a lot that they can do. It doesn't take that long."
Saga to continue even after verdict
Although a verdict in the saga will be welcomed by all after such a lengthy wait, it will not mean the end of the matter. Manchester City are expected to appeal any unfavourable outcome and could also claim damages if they win, two scenarios which will only create further litigation and cause further delays. Meanwhile, other clubs may also seek compensation and turn to the law if City are sanctioned. Barrister Yasin Patel told BBC Sport what to expect: "Whatever comes out of it, I'm afraid that's not the end of the title race for both parties here. This is a two-horse race that's going to carry on. Whatever verdict comes out, I wouldn't think that's the end of it. I would appeal, whether I was on one side or the other."
