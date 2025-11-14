'You're going to be the main man here!' - Championship managers urged to sign free agent Dele Alli as ex-Tottenham midfielder gets 'major talent' billing despite Como disaster

Having struggled on and off the field during a stint at Everton, Dele was released by the Toffees when his contract on Merseyside came to an end. He continued to train with the Premier League outfit until Como - who are managed by ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas - came calling late in 2024.

Dele took in just one substitute appearance for the Serie A outfit, which lasted less than 10 minutes after he collected a red card against AC Milan. He saw his deal terminated in September 2025 and has been without a club ever since.

Dele has continued to work on an individual training programme, with the 37-cap England international still of the opinion that he can make a decisive contribution somewhere. He may, however, find it difficult to drum up interest after gracing one game since February 2023 and enduring long-running issues on the fitness front.