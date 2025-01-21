Ruben Amorim Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'Is he mad?!' - Ruben Amorim sensationally accused of 'trying to get the sack' at Man Utd as Richard Keys questions decision to 'tell the world your players are sh*t'

Manchester UnitedR. AmorimPremier League

Ruben Amorim stands accused of “trying to get the sack” at Manchester United after “telling the world” that his underperforming players are “sh*t”.

  • Coach billed squad as 'worst' in United's history
  • Red Devils struggling for positive results
  • Questions asked of bold public statement
