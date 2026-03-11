Luka Modric exit a 'big mistake for Real Madrid & Spanish football', says Ivan Rakitic

Real Madrid’s leadership prioritised a generational shift last summer, choosing to build a future around younger talents like Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde. While Modric remained a top-level competitor, his role had increasingly transitioned to a secondary substitute. As his contract expired last summer, the club opted for a respectful send-off that cleared the path for the next generation.

Since joining AC Milan, the 40-year-old maestro has proven that "football has no age," becoming a pivotal figure in the Rossoneri’s campaign. Modric has already featured in 30 matches across all competitions this season, contributing two goals and three assists while anchoring a side that currently sit second in Serie A. His veteran leadership has been instrumental in keeping Milan within seven points of leaders Inter, demonstrating that his clinical vision and professionalism remain as sharp as ever in the Italian top flight.