Above Luis Suarez! Is Erling Haaland a top-five all-time Premier League striker? Ex-Man City star Micah Richards assesses that list & airs Alan Shearer goal record hope

Does Haaland sit above the mercurial Uruguayan, with a position in the top five being taken up? When that question was put to Richards, the former City defender - who has joined forces with Specsavers again to form part of their latest ‘Best Worst Team’ project - told GOAL: “Oh, well, he's different though. It's a good question, you're right.

“It depends what you want from the game because you have stats, you have numbers. You could put him in the category with Alan Shearer in terms of goal scorers - and Alan Shearer had more than that, he could hold up, he could score long rangers. But if you look at Haaland's game, they don't really want him to get involved in the play.

“He started doing a bit last season, which he improved massively. But when you've got people like [Rayan] Cherki and [Phil] Foden, [Iliman] Ndiaye and [Jeremy] Doku, Enzo [Fernandez], [Elliot] Anderson, who can feed you, his role is essentially to time his run, to be in the right place when the ball comes in the box.

“So if you go to the list, in terms of goal scorers, he's one of the best goal scorers I've ever seen - not just in the Premier League, in football. But if you look at all-round game, someone like Suarez, where he would beat four guys and put it in the top corner, is a different sort of player.

“If you go to stats, yes, Haaland would already be in the top five, without a doubt, even now. But if you look at all-round game, Suarez had that, and it's not controversial to say that he's better all-round than Haaland because he drops off, he can take people on, he can score a variety of different goals. But in terms of out-and-out goal scoring, Haaland's already in the top five.”