Former Hammers forward Harewood, speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of leading casino comparison site casinostreamers.com, said of the need to avoid comparisons with a ground that will forever hold special memories for several generations of West Ham followers: “I think you hit the nail on the head. I don't think that you can replicate Upton Park. That would be very, very hard because the history that's been there, it would be very hard to try and implement that.

“But you just have to try and make it your own. Because for me, the London Stadium is an amazing place. Especially for all the fans. You're talking from 55,000 to 60,000 sell out crowds week in, week out. I can't think of a better place to go for West Ham over the last couple of years.

“I think it's been nine, 10 years since they moved there now. It's a long time. It's not just about the stadium. The fans are absolutely so passionate for the team. You just need to get behind the team now and forget about the surroundings.

“The fans are unbelievable when they get going. As an ex-player, that just spurred me on. Even more so when you're hearing the roars and the chants and the singing and the bubbles and everything like that. I think you just need to start thinking about that, because they’ve been at London Stadium a long time now. The stadium stuff should just be out of the window now because you're not leaving there any time soon.

“All they need to do now is just concentrate on the team and just support them like they normally do. Because they are amazing fans. You're just never going to replicate Upton Park. Because the move, for me, was needed.

“Because obviously being in Europe and then going on to win [the Conference League in 2023], the atmosphere was electrifying. In the games against Sevilla, all the teams that came to the stadium, I don't think you'd be able to replicate that at Upton Park.

“The noise level would probably have been there. But for so many people to come and watch that game, I think the London Stadium was the best place for that to happen. Obviously they went on to win a trophy and that was unbelievable. They just need to keep bringing that back with that atmosphere.”