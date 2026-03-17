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Liverpool WILL listen to offers for Mohamed Salah this summer! Bold transfer shout explained by former Reds star as Egyptian forward is benched again
How many goals has Salah scored this season?
Salah brought intense speculation regarding his future to a close when penning fresh terms in April 2025. He was on course to land a second Premier League title at that point, a fourth Golden Boot and third PFA Player of the Year award.
A matter of months later, serious questions were being asked of how much longer the 33-year-old will spend at Anfield. Talk of interest from the Saudi Pro League refuses to go away, while MLS teams are being credited with interest in the modern day icon.
Salah has seen lofty standards dip this season, to the point that he has only found the target on nine occasions through 33 appearances. He has just one Premier League effort to his name since November 1. Rather than allow him to run down his deal and eventually leave for nothing, could Liverpool open themselves up to a sale?
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Will Liverpool listen to offers for Salah in the summer transfer window?
When that question was put to Heskey, the former Reds striker - speaking in association with Betinia - told GOAL: “Offers will always be listened to regardless. We never thought [Luis] Diaz would be going. They looked at that and said, ‘OK’. Offers will always be looked at.
“The only thing is, where do you go after Mohamed Salah? And what does it look like after Mohamed Salah? Because we've been lucky. We've been blessed in the sense of having someone who can give you 30-plus goal creations every season and it's ridiculous.
“Obviously, this now is a little bit of an anomaly but he will get back to his best. And he's got to believe that as well. The thing is, it's all well and good me saying he will get back, he's got to believe that as well. It's not a switch you just turn off. You can still do well.”
Salah benched again after previously aiming blast at Liverpool
Salah first generated exit talk in December after aiming an explosive blast at Liverpool, in which he accused the club of throwing him under the bus. A proven performer was less than impressed at taking up a seat on the bench.
He was back in that position for the Reds’ latest fixture, as they played out a 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham. A lack of end product has contributed to Arne Slot shuffling his pack and giving 17-year-old wonderkid Rio Ngumoha an opportunity to impress.
Liverpool may also be looking to recharge Salah’s batteries, following a busy start to 2026 that also included Africa Cup of Nations duty, but he could offer few arguments if another enforced spell on the sidelines is to be taken in.
Asked about Salah’s current standing, Heskey said: “When you say benched at the weekend, they've got the Champions League in the week. Could that have been the reason for the benching?
“But we'll go off the fact that he's probably not in his best form right now, but he's still Mohamed Salah. There are certain players that when you see them on a team sheet, there's a threat already there. There's already doubt in your head. Mohamed Salah was one of those.
“The only thing is now we need him to get back to the Mohamed Salah that we know and we love. Even when he came on against Spurs, he still created half chances. We just need him to get back to that Mohamed Salah that we know he's capable of being.”
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Liverpool fixtures 2025-26: Champions League action is next up
Liverpool, who sit fifth in the Premier League table as a testing title defence draws to a close in 2025-26, will be back in European action on Wednesday when taking in the second leg of a Champions League last-16 showdown with Turkish giants Galatasaray. Slot’s side trail that contest 1-0 on aggregate and have work to do in order to reach the quarter-final stage.
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