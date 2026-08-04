Liverpool’s £145m transfer STANDOFF! PSG's crazy demand forces Reds into shock 'Plan B'

Despite Liverpool's willingness to spend heavily, PSG's enormous valuation has complicated the potential transfer. Les Parisiens are reportedly seeking between £140 million and £145 million before seriously considering a sale. While Barcola is reportedly attracted to the Anfield project, the significant difference in valuation explains why Liverpool are actively preparing alternative options.

Spending weeks negotiating with PSG without progress could leave the Reds scrambling late in the window, especially when their attack already requires greater depth and unpredictability ahead of the new campaign.