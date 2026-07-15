He's going nowhere! Yan Diomande will not be sold this summer amid lack of £100m bids for Liverpool target

Despite a flurry of inquiries from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, RB Leipzig have yet to receive an offer that matches their expectations. While Liverpool have been the most proactive with a formal bid of £67 million (€80m) plus significant add-ons, the total package still falls short of the figures required to force a sale. Paris Saint-Germain are also firmly in the hunt, but the current market climate suggests no suitor is prepared to exceed the £84m (€100m) mark this summer.

Leipzig’s hierarchy, backed by the Red Bull group, have used this lack of "immoral" offers to solidify their tactical approach. With no club seemingly ready to put £100m or more on the table, according to SPORT BILD, the German club has decided that Diomande is officially not for sale. Instead of negotiating a departure, managing director Marcel Schäfer is focusing all efforts on a contract extension that would include a significant salary hike for the 19-year-old winger.



