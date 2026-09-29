Liverpool star Jeremy Jacquet sets high standards after keeping clean sheet in France debut against Belgium

Despite the successful outcome and the personal achievement of a debut clean sheet, Jacquet was critical of his own performance when speaking to the media after the final whistle. The young center-back made it clear that while he was happy with the collective result, he believes there is significant room for improvement in his own game. This relentless drive for perfection is a hallmark of the elite environment he experiences daily at Anfield under the watchful eye of the Premier League giants.

Reflecting on the match, the defender admitted that his mind was already drifting toward the mistakes he felt he made during the game. "It’s sure that being a defender, a clean sheet, there is nothing better. With the victory at the end. I can only be happy. But to say that I am satisfied, no. I think back to 2-3 offensive balls, I can do better once I recover. But overall I’m happy, we leave with the 3 points and the clean-sheet," the defender explained.