Liverpool plan dramatic reaction to Rio Ngumoha’s shock links with Bayern Munich - as Reds see teenage wonderkid generate unwelcome transfer talk

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to take decisive action to ensure Ngumoha remains on Merseyside for the long term. They are planning to sit down with the 17-year-old’s representatives to thrash out a new deal as soon as he celebrates his 18th birthday later this year. Despite the player only signing his first professional contract last September, the club feels an urgent upgrade is necessary to reflect his standing in the squad.

Officials at the club have been left unsettled by reports originating from Germany suggesting that Bayern Munich have identified the winger as their primary target for the left flank. Sources indicate that Liverpool are particularly frustrated by claims of an agreement between the Bundesliga giants and the player. By offering a new deal now, the Reds hope to kill off the narrative that Ngumoha could be tempted away from the Premier League.