Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle sentenced to 21 years and six months in prison for ploughing down fans in car

He went on to say of Doyle’s behaviour on the day in question: “You made the conscious choice to drive past the cones and into the heart of the crowd. In a mere two minutes you used your vehicle in a manner that turned it into a weapon... deliberately driving into and over more than 100 pedestrians. The footage is truly shocking. It is difficult if not impossible to convey in words alone the scenes of devastation you caused. It shows you deliberately accelerating into groups of fans, time and time again.”

Defence attorney Mr Csoka said his client took several months to “recognise mentally what he did”.

He added: “He’s appalled by his own conduct, the spiralling effect of his conduct was utterly unexpected by him and utterly unexpected by all those who know him well. There has been a period of denial…there clearly has been an avoidance of reality and that’s a well recognised phenomenon when an individual is involved in an unexpected event such as this, even when it was his responsibility.

“The defendant wasn’t able immediately to reconcile the man that he has been for the last 30 years with the way he behaved on 26 May - in the same way that nobody who knows him well could believe it, neither could he for some time.”