Liverpool finally move for a new defender! Arne Slot gets his wish as Premier League champions open talks for trusted ally on loan at Sunderland

Geertruida, a native of Rotterdam, came through the Feyenoord academy and was promoted into the first-team squad in 2017. He then became a key member of the side under Slot, notably helping Feyenoord reach the 2021-22 Europa Conference League final and winning the 2022-23 Dutch Eredivisie.

After seven years in Feyenoord's senior setup, Geertruida joined German side RB Leipzig in 2024, making 35 appearances in all competitions before being made available for loan for the 2025-26 season.

Leipzig were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool during the 2024-25 Champions League, with Geertruida waxing lyrical about Slot before that game. "Arne managed to get the best out of me," he said. "He was never afraid to give me some harsh truths and was always correct in what he said about me. I believe he was a game changer for Feyernoord as soon as he arrived in Rotterdam. We always looked to play a dominant style of football, no matter the opponent. That led to us winning both the league title and the cup, as well as also getting us to a Conference League final. That shows he did a really great job. He is an intelligent coach who knows how he wants to go about things. Off the field he is also very open and is always prepared to listen to what you have to say and is easy to have a conversation with."