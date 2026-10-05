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Liverpool v Fulham - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Liverpool plot massive £115m double raid on Premier League rivals to fix huge defensive crisis

Transfers
Liverpool
M. Kayode
K. Schade
Brentford
Premier League

Liverpool are closely monitoring Brentford stars Michael Kayode and Kevin Schade ahead of a massive potential double move. The Merseyside club are exploring a £115 million package to bolster their attack and solve mounting defensive issues at right-back.

  • Reds plot £115m Brentford swoop

    Liverpool have made Brentford full-back Kayode a primary transfer target for 2027, with the highly-rated Italy international firmly on their radar. According to CaughtOffside, the Merseyside club are also actively monitoring his team-mate Schade as they consider launching a massive double move.

    Kayode has been a revelation since swapping Fiorentina for West London on an initial loan deal in January 2025. Following a £15 million permanent switch that summer, the 22-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League's most reliable defenders. While Arsenal and Tottenham are both keeping a close eye on the versatile right-back, it is Liverpool who are driving the strongest interest.

  • Brentford v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    The ultimate modern full-back

    Kayode's brilliant adaptation to English football has earned him glowing comparisons to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, the Brentford star is viewed as a superior operator in possession, frequently embarking on lung-busting runs to kick-start attacks and bypass opposition lines.

    The two-cap Italy international is also highly regarded for his defensive solidity and positional versatility, possessing the ability to seamlessly cover at left-back if required. Furthermore, Brentford have consistently utilised Kayode’s long throw as a potent attacking weapon. Given his youth, there is a strong belief he will develop into a truly elite full-back over the coming seasons.

  • Schade adds to attacking options

    Liverpool's ambitions extend far beyond defensive reinforcements, with forward Schade also firmly in their sights. Sporting director Julian Ward is reportedly plotting a significant move for the 24-year-old in the upcoming January transfer window.

    Schade has enjoyed a bright start to the season, netting three times in his opening five league appearances. While Brentford have opened talks to try and secure the Germany international on an improved contract, a failure to reach an agreement could trigger a swift bid from Anfield.

    A double deal for Kayode and Schade would represent a massive investment, potentially costing Liverpool up to £115m in total. Brentford are expected to demand at least £60m for Schade, while Kayode's contract runs until 2032, setting his price tag between £51m and £55m.

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  • Liverpool v Fulham - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Solving Iraola's defensive dilemma

    Securing Kayode would be a major boost for Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola, who is currently dealing with mounting concerns at right-back. Jeremie Frimpong has failed to properly replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Conor Bradley remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

    As things stand, concrete negotiations for Kayode have not yet taken place. However, that situation is highly likely to change next year if Liverpool decide to formally pursue their top target.

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